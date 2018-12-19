Greece: France wins new round on Russian cybercrime suspect

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s supreme court has accepted a French extradition request for a Russian bitcoin fraud suspect, whom the same court has, confusingly, already agreed to extradite to the U.S. and Russia.

For the time being, 38-year-old Alexander Vinnik will remain in Greece after Wednesday’s ruling until officials sort out the issue of the conflicting decisions.

The former bitcoin platform operator is accused in France of laundering millions of euros raised by cyber-criminals, using the virtual currency. Vinnik was arrested in northern Greece last year on a U.S. request, but later Russia and France, separately, sought his extradition.

The U.S. has accused Vinnik of allegedly laundering billions of dollars with bitcoin. He faces lesser charges in Russia.

