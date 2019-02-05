SECTIONS
Greece to ratify Macedonia’s NATO membership this week

Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev addresses the media during a joint press conference with Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at the federal chancellery in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

By AP Reports
at 7:37am
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece is set to ratify Macedonia’s accession agreement with NATO this week after the two countries reached a historic agreement to normalize relations.

The alliance’s 29 members plan Wednesday to sign Macedonia’s accession protocol, which must then be ratified by each country individually before taking effect.

In Athens, Greek parliamentary Speaker Nikos Voutsis said a ratification bill would be submitted Thursday and voted on Friday.

Left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ government in Greece was threatened with collapse over the agreement that will see the country’s neighbor change its name to North Macedonia before the NATO accession is finalized.

Greece blocked Macedonia’s NATO membership for a decade over a name dispute. Athens sees the former Yugoslav republic’s name as a threat to its own administrative region of Macedonia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

