SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Group: Hundreds of Iraqi IS child suspects arrested

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017 file photo, a Kurdish security officer orders a displaced man from Hawija to sit down as they try to determine if the men being held were associated with the Islamic State group, at a Kurdish screening center in Dibis, Iraq. In a report released Wednesday, March 6, 2019, Human Rights Watch said Iraqi and Kurdistan Regional Government authorities have charged hundreds of children with terrorism for alleged affiliation with IS, often using torture to coerce confessions. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 5, 2019 at 10:16pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — Human Rights Watch says Iraq and the Kurdish regional government have charged hundreds of children with terrorism for alleged affiliation with the Islamic State group, often using torture to coerce confessions.

The New York-based group released a report on Wednesday estimating that Iraqi and Kurdish authorities were holding approximately 1,500 children for alleged IS affiliation in detention at the end of 2018.

Jo Becker, children’s rights advocacy director for HRW, said this “sweeping punitive approach is not justice” and warned it would create lifelong negative consequences for many of the children.

The report said kids recruited by armed groups should be recognized primarily as victims who should be rehabilitated and reintegrated into society.

Iraq declared victory against IS in December 2017 after three years of battles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Father of UK teen who joined IS says don’t scrap citizenship
Australia to send refugee medical transfers to remote island
Hayward, Celtics run away from Warriors for a 128-95 win
Monster twister takes 10 relatives from 1 Alabama family
Group: Hundreds of Iraqi IS child suspects arrested
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×