Opposition Leader Returns to Venezuela Despite Risks

Anti-government protesters rally to demand the resignation of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, as one holds a sign that reads in Spanish "No more dictatorship" in Caracas.Eduardo Verdugo / AP PhotoAnti-government protesters rally to demand the resignation of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, as one holds a sign that reads in Spanish "No more dictatorship" in Caracas, Venezuela, March 4, 2019. The United States and about 50 other countries recognize opposition Congress President Juan Guaido as the rightful president of Venezuela, while Maduro says he is the target of a U.S.-backed coup plot. (Eduardo Verdugo / AP Photo)

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 10:25am
Modified March 4, 2019 at 1:35pm
Declaring he knows he is at risk, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido returned Monday to his homeland to renew his campaign to topple the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

Guaido landed at the country’s main airport, about 25 miles from Caracas, the capital.

He said in a tweet that he successfully passed through immigration checks.

“We know the risks that we face, that’s never stopped us,” the 35-year-old leader of Venezuela’s National Assembly said as he moved through a crowd that included several Western ambassadors.

The United States and about 50 other countries have recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate leader, arguing that last year’s re-election of Maduro was illegitimate because popular opposition candidates were barred from running.

“The regime must understand, the dictatorship must understand … that we’re stronger than ever. We’ll continue protesting, we’ll continue mobilizing,” said Guaido, who had ignored an official ban on foreign travel to leave Venezuela, first for Colombia and then elsewhere in Latin America.

Guaido has called for nationwide demonstrations coinciding with his arrival.

Thousands of supporters heeded the call, peacefully gathering at a Caracas plaza and in other locations around the country. Some people carried national flags.

Guaido, who has declared himself interim president of Venezuela, said the goal of his return is to intensify internal pressure on Maduro.

Besides Colombia, Guaido visited Brazil, Argentina and Ecuador over the past week. All are countries that support his campaign against Maduro.

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton tweeted that threats or action by Maduro’s government against Guaido “will be met with a strong and significant response from the United States and the international community.”

Maduro has said he is the target of a U.S.-backed coup plot after the Trump administration joined dozens of other countries in recognizing Guaido as the rightful president of a nation in the midst of a political and humanitarian crisis.

Venezuela’s vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, did not directly address a question about whether Guaido faces arrest during a recent interview with Russian state-owned TV channel RT.

But she left open the possibility, saying Guaido had broken the law and is “a Venezuelan who conspires with foreign governments to overthrow a constitutional government.”

Maduro, meanwhile, has urged Venezuelans to enjoy the carnival season slated for Monday and Tuesday, even though many people don’t have the resources to travel to beaches and other holiday spots.

Maduro on Sunday tweeted that Venezuelans nationwide are enjoying the carnival “in peace and happiness.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
