Gunman fires at Mass in Brazil cathedral, kills at least 4

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Authorities say an armed man entered a cathedral in southern Brazil and opened fire during Mass, killing at least four people before killing himself.

Police tell The Associated Press that the incident happened Tuesday afternoon at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Campinas, a city about 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of from Sao Paulo.

Globo News showed paramedics on the scene.

Globo reported that firefighters say the man entered while Mass was being celebrated and went to the front of the church. He then began shooting two handguns, killing four and injuring several others. Authorities say he then shot himself.

The motive isn’t clear. Authorities have yet to release the name or age of the suspect.

While Brazil leads the world in total annual homicides, mass shootings are relatively rare.

