Gwyneth Paltrow sitting in court
Gwyneth Paltrow sits in court, March 22, 2023, in Park City, Utah. (Rick Bowmer / pool photo via AP)

Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Collision Trial Takes a Personal Turn as Family Members Take the Stand

 By The Associated Press  March 22, 2023 at 10:10pm
Two daughters of a retired optometrist suing Gwyneth Paltrow are expected to testify on Thursday about the lasting effects of their father and Paltrow’s 2016 ski collision as the trial takes on an increasingly personal note on the third day of proceedings.

Attorneys are expected to call Polly Grasham and Shae Herath to the stand and question them about the broken ribs and lasting brain damage that their father Terry Sanderson claims he sustained after he and Paltrow crashed at one of North America’s most upscale ski resorts seven years ago.

Neurologist Richard Boehme and Paltrow herself could also be called to testify on either Thursday or Friday.

Sanderson is suing Paltrow for $300,000, claiming she recklessly crashed into him while the two were skiing on a beginner run at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.

In a counterclaim, Paltrow is seeking $1 and attorney fees.

The amount of money at stake for both sides pales in comparison to the typical legal costs of a multiyear lawsuit and expert witness-heavy trial.

During the first two days of trial, Sanderson’s attorneys and expert medical witnesses described how injuries were likely caused by someone crashing into him from behind.

They attributed noticeable changes in Sanderson’s mental acuity to that day’s injuries.

Paltrow’s attorneys have worked to paint Sanderson as a 76-year-old whose decline followed a normal course of aging rather than resulted from crashing into their celebrity client.

They have not yet called witnesses of their own to testify, but in opening statements previewed for jurors that they plan to call Paltrow’s husband Brad Falchuk and her two children, Moses and Apple.

They have thus far attempted to poke holes in testimony from Sanderson’s team of experts and are expected to question his two daughters about their father mentioning Paltrow’s fame and an email alluding to footage recorded on a Go Pro camera that hasn’t been found or included in evidence.

Her team has previously accused Sanderson of suing to exploit Paltrow’s wealth and celebrity.

She is the Oscar-winning star of “Shakespeare in Love” and founder-CEO of the beauty and wellness company Goop.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

