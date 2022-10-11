Parler Share
Vice President Kamala Harris, seen in a file photo from July, made an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" this week, talking about how her life has changed since she got the job. (Alex Brandon / AP)

Harris Makes 1st Late-Night Show Appearance - Pushes Weed Legalization While Whining About Emojis

 By The Associated Press  October 10, 2022 at 10:48pm
Kamala Harris used her first late-night network TV appearance since becoming vice president to reflect on how her life has changed since she got the job — including a shortage of emojis — and to talk up the need to vote in the midterm elections.

Harris, appearing early Tuesday on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in a taped appearance, promoted Biden administration efforts to fight climate change, restore abortion rights and pardon people with federal convictions for marijuana possession as she urged people to “speak with your vote” in the midterms.

“Nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed, right?” she said, adding that governors and states should follow the president’s lead in offering pardons for state convictions.

Asked by Meyers how life had changed for her since she became vice president, Harris referenced “high-class problems” like security restrictions that alter day-to-day dynamics.

She said taking a walk with her husband, Doug Emhoff, is no longer a one-on-one affair and that family chats via group text are “no longer a thing.”

As for her digital conversations, Harris said: “I have not received directly an emoji in a year and a half.”

