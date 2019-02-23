SECTIONS
Harris opposes military action to get aid into Venezuela

By AP Reports
Published February 23, 2019 at 11:53am
Modified February 23, 2019 at 2:20pm
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Kamala (KAH’-mah-lah) Harris says she doesn’t “condone military action at this point” to ensure humanitarian aid reaches Venezuela.

Venezuela’s president, Nicolas Maduro (nee-koh-LAHS’ mah-DOO’-roh), has blocked such aid at the border as he resists stepping aside for opposition leader Juan Guaido (gwy-DOH’).

Harris is noting Maduro’s stand, and the California senator says during a visit to Iowa that “”we need to take it very seriously.”

President Donald Trump Monday has advocated “a peaceful transition of power” but also said all options are on the table.

Two other Democratic senators in the 2020 White House race, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Kirsten Gillibrand (KEER’-sten JIHL’-uh-brand) of New York, also have said they oppose U.S. military force in Venezuela.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

