'Most Hated Man in College Football' Resurfaces Coordinating Defense for High School Team

 By The Associated Press  August 16, 2024 at 10:38am
“I got the most hated man in college football right now, Connor Stalions. He’s my defensive coordinator,” Mumford coach William McMichael told The Detroit News.

Stalions is accused of running an advance-scouting scheme for more than two years at Michigan. He sent people to games involving the Wolverines’ future opponents to digitally record signals that could be used to steal signs. In-person scouting and recording of signs are against NCAA rules.

Michigan is expected to receive a notice of allegations from the NCAA soon, though it will likely take months to resolve the matter. Jim Harbaugh, who coached the Wolverines and won a national title last season before jumping to the NFL, has denied having any knowledge of what Stalions was doing.

Stalions hasn’t made any public remarks since leaving Michigan last November. He didn’t speak to the newspaper about his job at Mumford, a public school in northwestern Detroit that has a 2-16 record since 2022.

“What happened with the NCAA doesn’t concern us here at Mumford,” McMichael said. “He comes here every day and gives 120 percent, and the kids all love him and we’re all learning from him.”

McMichael said he met Stalions when Michigan was recruiting his son.

“He can help prepare the kids for college,” the coach said. “They are learning the lingo, how they practice college and how they break down film, so it gives the kids an advantage.”

