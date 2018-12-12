Health law sign-ups lagging as Saturday deadline is looming

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Government numbers show health insurance sign-ups for the Affordable Care Act are down with just a few days left to enroll.

That’s happening even though premiums are stable, consumers have more choice and millions of uninsured people can still get financial help.

The sign-up deadline is this Saturday in most states, for coverage beginning Jan. 1.

Barring a sign-up surge, the nation’s uninsured rate could edge up after a yearslong coverage expansion that has seen about 20 million people get health insurance.

A report Wednesday from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services shows nearly 20 percent fewer new customers signed up than at about the same time last year. New customers drive the growth of HealthCare.gov, helping keep premiums in check.

TRENDING: Starting Tomorrow, Gun-Owners in New Jersey Will Be Charged with Felony for High Capacity Magazines

Next year there’s no penalty for being uninsured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.