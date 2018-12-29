Helicopter crashes near world’s longest zipline in UAE

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A rescue helicopter has crashed near the world’s longest zipline, killing its entire crew in Ras al-Khaimah in the northeastern area of the United Arab Emirates.

The state-run WAM news agency says the crash took place during a rescue mission at around 5:50 p.m. local time on Saturday. Officials did not immediately release a death toll.

Videos posted online show the helicopter diving into a tailspin before crashing and bursting into flames in the valley of a rocky mountain.

Ras al-Khaimah’s ruler Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi ordered an immediate investigation into the crash, which occurred near the site of the world’s longest zip line measuring 2.83 kilometers (1.76 miles).

The zipline, located at the UAE’s highest mountain in Jebel Jais, opened in February.

