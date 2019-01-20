Her knees in pain, Vonn considering immediate retirement

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lindsey Vonn may have skied her last race.

After failing to finish a World Cup super-G on Sunday as she battles pain in both of her knees, Vonn said immediate retirement “is a possibility but I’m emotional right now. I have to really think clearly about that. It’s not a decision I make lightly or quickly.”

Vonn was planning on retiring in December. She returned this weekend from her latest injury — to her left knee — but her best result in three races was ninth in Saturday’s downhill.

She says, “I really don’t know what to think at this point. Definitely isn’t the way I had hoped that things would go. I’ve been able to fight through a lot of injuries in my career but I think my injuries might get the best of me at this point. … I’m not sure. I’m going to give it a couple of days and make some decisions.”

Vonn’s American teammate Mikaela Shiffrin won Sunday’s race.

Vonn failed to clear a gate midway down.

