Republican Rep. Liz Cheney says she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

The Wyoming congresswoman, the No. 3 Republican in the House, said in a statement on Tuesday that Trump “summoned” the mob that stormed the Capitol last week and “lit the flame of this attack.”

“Everything that followed was his doing,” she said.

Cheney added, “There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

Trump has denied responsibility for the riot.

New York Rep. John Katko was the first Republican to say he’d vote to impeach Trump.

