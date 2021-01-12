Login
High-Ranking GOP Congresswoman Says She Will Vote to Impeach President Trump

Rep. Liz Cheney speaks during a news conference at the Capitol on July 21, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published January 12, 2021 at 3:48pm
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney says she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

The Wyoming congresswoman, the No. 3 Republican in the House, said in a statement on Tuesday that Trump “summoned” the mob that stormed the Capitol last week and “lit the flame of this attack.”

“Everything that followed was his doing,” she said.

Cheney added, “There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

Trump has denied responsibility for the riot.

New York Rep. John Katko was the first Republican to say he’d vote to impeach Trump.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







