SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Hillary Clinton says she won’t run for president in 2020

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 8:55pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hillary Clinton says she won’t run for president in 2020, but vows she’s “not going anywhere.”

The former secretary of state, senator and first lady ruled out another campaign during an interview posted Monday by New York TV station News12 .

Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump, says, “I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe.”

She says, “What’s at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me.”

She says she has spoken with several of the candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, and has told them, “Don’t take anything for granted, even though we have a long list of real problems and broken promises” from the Trump administration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Hillary Clinton says she won’t run for president in 2020
Inslee tops $1M in donations for 2020 presidential campaign
Activists campaign for treaty to end violence against women
Immigration documentary’s protagonist faces deportation
Amid Mardi Gras joy, tears for bicyclists killed in traffic
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×