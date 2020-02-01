SECTIONS
News
Print

Historians Baffled by 1951 Interview of Notorious Utah Brothel Owner: Can You Decipher It?

Rossette DavieWeber State University, Special Collections, via APThis 1948 police booking photo courtesy of Weber State University, Special Collections, shows Rossette Davie, also known as Rose Davie. (Weber State University, Special Collections, via AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 1, 2020 at 9:43am
Print

Scholars at a Utah university are trying to unlock a mystery after discovering a nearly 70-year-old transcript of an interview with a notorious figure in Ogden history.

The interview was with madam Rossette Duccinni Davie, who ran the Rose Rooms brothel with her husband in the 1940s and 1950s.

Today, the location is home to the nightclub Alleged, the Standard-Examiner reported.

The interview with former Standard-Examiner reporter Bert Strand was hidden inside a box of 1970s photos from the newspaper, said Sarah Langsdon, head of the Weber State University’s special collections.

The pages could be a treasure trove of material for local historians.

TRENDING: Pelosi Defies Senate's Authority, Says Even if Senate Votes To Acquit, Trump Won't Actually Be Acquitted

But there’s a problem: The 1951 transcription is written in a decades-old shorthand style that few people use today.

“It’s definitely a lost art,” Langsdon said.

Davie was considered Ogden’s most notorious madame — with the possible exception of Belle London, who was active from 1890 to 1914, Langsdon said.

“Anyone we’ve ever interviewed who was alive remembers her,” Langsdon said of Davie. “She’s definitely a well-known figure in the history of Ogden.”

It’s widely believed that city police and county sheriffs turned a blind eye to the brothel run by Davie and her husband, Bill Davie.

Historian Val Holley has said they were likely police informants.

Another theory holds that they paid a sheriff to look the other way, Langsdon said.

Rossette Davie

This 1948 police booking photo shows Rossette Davie, also known as Rose Davie. (Weber State University, Special Collections, via AP)

Rose Davie, as she was known, pulled down $30,000 a month in her prime and withstood several prostitution charges before she was ultimately done in by a federal tax evasion charge, Langsdon said.

RELATED: NBA Star Dwyane Wade Says 12-Year-Old Son's Gender Transition Is "New Normal'

Now, Weber State is hoping to find someone who can make sense of the lost interview notes.

Anyone who is interested in helping can call 801-626-6540.

“It’s probably been decades since anyone has used (shorthand),” Langsdon said. “But if we could find someone who can decipher these notes, it could be pretty fascinating.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Poll Finds More Republicans Are Excited About 2020 Election While Most Democrats Are Anxious
Europe Using Military Airlifts to Pull Citizens from China Virus Outbreak
GOP Launching New Effort To Win Minority Votes in the Swing State of Wisconsin
Billionaire Mike Bloomberg Proposes 5 Trillion Dollar Tax Increase
Historians Baffled by 1951 Interview of Notorious Utah Brothel Owner: Can You Decipher It?
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×