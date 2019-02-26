SECTIONS
Home Depot sales cool along with real estate market

FILE- In this Aug. 14, 2018, file photo workers stock the shelves at a Home Depot store in Passaic, N.J. Home Depot Inc. reports financial results Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 4:39am
Modified February 26, 2019 at 4:41am
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ATLANTA (AP) — Home Depot’s fourth-quarter profit is short of expectations with rising real estate prices cooling home sales.

Shares fell 2.6 percent Tuesday before the opening bell.

The home improvement retailer earned $2.34 billion, or $2.09 per share, far short of the per-share earnings of $2.22 Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey by FactSet.

A year ago the Atlanta company earned $1.78 billion, or $1.52 per share.

The current quarter was also nicked by a one-time charge or 16 cents per share.

Revenue climbed to $26.49 billion, from $23.88 billion, helped by an extra week in the quarter, but that too was short of forecasts.

Home Depot Inc.’s sales at stores open at least a year rose 3.2 percent, also short of analyst expectations of a 4.5 percent jump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







