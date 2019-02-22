SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

House Dems introduce measure to revoke Trump border edict

President Donald Trump speaks during a National African American History Month reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 7:05am
Modified February 22, 2019 at 7:13am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have introduced a resolution to block the national emergency declaration that President Donald Trump issued to fund his long-sought wall along the U.S-Mexico border.

Friday’s move sets up a fight that could result in Trump’s first-ever veto. It starts the clock on a constitutional clash between Trump and Democrats and sets up a vote by the full House as soon as next week.

The Democratic-controlled House is sure to pass the measure and the GOP-run Senate may adopt it as well despite Trump’s opposition.

Any Trump veto would likely be sustained but the upcoming battle will test Republican support for Trump’s move, which even some of his allies view as a stretch — and a slap at lawmakers’ control over the federal purse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







NMacedonian prison chief fired after ex-ministers assaulted
A look at Nigeria’s top 2 presidential contenders
AutoNation names USAA executive as new CEO
House Dems introduce measure to revoke Trump border edict
In letters, Whitey Bulger fondly recalled old days, Alcatraz
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×