House Dems Schedule Vote on DC Statehood

Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill about HR51, legislation to make Washington, D.C., a state, on June 16, 2020, in Washington. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty ImagesMayor Muriel Bowser speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill about HR51, legislation to make Washington, D.C., a state, on June 16, 2020, in Washington. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published June 16, 2020 at 11:11am
Democrats controlling the House have slated a vote next week to make the District of Columbia the 51st state.

Next Friday’s vote, if successful, would pass a D.C. statehood bill for the first time in the House, but the legislation faces insurmountable opposition in the GOP-controlled Senate.

It comes even as the coronavirus pandemic has forced delays in the consideration of most other legislation. More than enough lawmakers are officially backing the bill for it to pass.

Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said that now is “an appropriate time to bring a bill forward to show respect for the citizens of the District of Columbia.”

Democratic leaders scheduled the vote in response to President Trump’s appearance at St. John’s Episcopal Church two weeks ago.

People have challenged reports that police used tear gas to clear peaceful protesters from the location.

“There shouldn’t be troops from other states in Washington, D.C.,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

“There shouldn’t be federal forces advancing against Americans, and there very definitely shouldn’t be soldiers stationed around our city waiting for the go to attack Americans in a local policing matter.”

Trump said this week that “D.C. will never be a state.”

Should Washington, D.C., be a state?

“No, thank you. That’ll never happen,” he told the New York Post.

The city is largely Democratic, so statehood would likely mean two more Democratic senators.

Bowser pointed out that D.C. taxpayers get no voting representatives in Congress despite contributing more in federal taxes on a per person basis than many states.

“What kind of concept is it that if I move to our nation’s capital I am less of a citizen of the United States of America?” Hoyer said.

In 1993, the Democratic-controlled Congress defeated a D.C. statehood bill by an almost 2-1 margin.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

