House GOP leader to meet with King over race remarks

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top House Republican says he and Rep. Steve King will discuss King’s future in the party following the Iowa congressman’s remarks in defense of white supremacy.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tells CBS’ “Face the Nation” he intends to have a “serious conversation” with King on Monday.

The California Republican says King’s “language has no place in America.”

The New York Times recently quoted King saying, “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?”

Recently re-elected to a ninth term, King has since insisted he is an advocate for “Western civilization,” not white supremacy or white nationalism. King said it was a “mistake” to use phrasing that “created an unnecessary controversy” and he denied being racist.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.