The House on Thursday barely passed a $1.9 billion bill to bolster security at the U.S. Capitol in response to the Jan. 6 riot.

The legislation passed 213-212, with Democratic Reps. Cori Bush, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley joining every Republican in voting against the measure. Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman and Rashida Tlaib voted “present.”

The bill now faces an uncertain outcome in the evenly divided Senate.

Even Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in January and who supported a commission to investigate the riot opposed the spending bill, with some citing a lack of intraparty negotiations.

Some progressives opposed the legislation due to policing issues. Omar said just before the vote that she had “not been convinced of the importance of the money.”

Approximately $529 million would go toward upgrading Capitol security, including strengthening windows and doors, adding cameras and enhancing screening. It also allocates $8.6 million for Capitol Police body cameras and $2.6 million for riot gear.

The bill also includes money for new fencing — either retractable or “pop-in,” according to Democrats — that would replace the current perimeter. The legislation says the money cannot be used to install permanent above-ground fencing.

“This bill is not about politics, it’s not about settling scores,” Democratic Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the bill’s sponsor, said on the House floor ahead of the vote. “It’s about ensuring that every person who comes into the Capitol is safe and is protected.”

Republicans argued that the bill is too expensive and that no fencing is needed. Many of them said Congress should be spending money on border security instead of Capitol security.

GOP Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas argued that Democrats would rather spend money on a wall “around this building in D.C.” than on finishing a border wall.

National Guard troops have been protecting the building for months and public access is severely limited. Though razor-wire fencing has been removed, an extended perimeter fence remains in place, cutting off access to the grounds.

