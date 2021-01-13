Login
House Votes to Impeach President Trump for 'Incitement of Insurrection'

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One on Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington, D.C.Drew Angerer / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One on Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published January 13, 2021 at 11:16am
A majority of the U.S. House has voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, just a week after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The House vote on an article of impeachment for incitement of insurrection was still underway Wednesday, but the Democratic-led House had secured enough votes to impeach Trump.

Some Republicans, including Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, joined Democrats in voting to impeach the president.

During debate before the vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked Republicans and Democrats to “search their souls.”

Trump is the first American president to be impeached twice.

The impeachment proceedings came one week after a pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol as Congress met to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. Five people died.

Trump has taken no responsibility for the riot.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







