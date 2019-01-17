House votes to maintain Russian sanctions.

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted overwhelmingly to maintain sanctions on three companies connected to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, protesting the Treasury Department’s decision to lift the financial penalties.

The 362-53 vote was symbolic, as the Senate has already defeated a resolution to overrule the Treasury Department and keep the sanctions in place. Democratic senators narrowly failed on Wednesday to get the 60 votes needed to move forward despite 11 Republicans voting with them.

In the House on Thursday, a majority of Republicans voted with Democrats, sending a strong message of disapproval to President Donald Trump’s administration.

At issue is a December announcement from the Treasury Department that the U.S. would lift sanctions on the companies linked to Deripaska. Critics say the deal doesn’t require Deripaska to relinquish enough control.

