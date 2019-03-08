SECTIONS
How Facebook stands to profit from its ‘privacy’ push

FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Zuckerberg’s new “privacy-focused vision” for Facebook looks like a transformative mission statement for the much-criticized social network. But critics say the announcement obscures Facebook’s deeper motivations: To expand lucrative new commercial services, continue monopolizing the attention of users and to develop new data sources for tracking people. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 4:20pm
Modified March 8, 2019 at 4:25pm
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Mark Zuckerberg’s new “privacy-focused vision” for Facebook seems at first glance like a transformative mission statement. But critics say the Facebook CEO’s announcement this week is less about privacy than expansion.

Zuckerberg talks about a new commitment to private, encrypted communications. The industry was already headed that way.

Critics say Zuckerberg is charting a course for expanding lucrative new commercial services, developing new data sources for tracking people and frustrating regulators who might be eyeing a breakup of the social-media behemoth.

Under Zuckerberg’s plan, Facebook would combine its instant-messaging services WhatsApp and Instagram Direct with its core Messenger app. That way, users of one could message people on the others.

This would also expand the use of encrypted messaging that keeps outsiders — including Facebook — from reading message contents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
How Facebook stands to profit from its 'privacy' push
