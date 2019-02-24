‘How to Train Your Dragon’ tops Oscar weekend with $55.5M

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” breathed some fire into a slumping box office with a franchise-best $55.5 million debut during the Oscar weekend.

Writer-director Dean DeBlois’ third and supposedly final installment in the “How to Train Your Dragon” series notched the best opening of the year in U.S. and Canadian theaters.

Going into the weekend, overall ticket sales for 2019 were down 18 percent.

Last week’s top film, “Alita: Battle Angel,” dropped steeply in its second weekend with $12 million.

That’s a slide of 58 percent, and further trouble for the big-budget sci-fi release from producer James Cameron.

The professional wrestling dramedy “Fighting With My Family” was the only other new film in wide release.

It grossed a modest $8 million despite cameos from producer Dwayne Johnson.

