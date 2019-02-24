SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

‘How to Train Your Dragon’ tops Oscar weekend with $55.5M

This image released by Universal Pictures shows characters Astrid, voiced by America Ferrera, left, and Valka, voiced by Cate Blanchett, in a scene from DreamWorks Animation's "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World." (DreamWorks Animation/Universal Pictures via AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 24, 2019 at 9:19am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” breathed some fire into a slumping box office with a franchise-best $55.5 million debut during the Oscar weekend.

Writer-director Dean DeBlois’ third and supposedly final installment in the “How to Train Your Dragon” series notched the best opening of the year in U.S. and Canadian theaters.

Going into the weekend, overall ticket sales for 2019 were down 18 percent.

Last week’s top film, “Alita: Battle Angel,” dropped steeply in its second weekend with $12 million.

That’s a slide of 58 percent, and further trouble for the big-budget sci-fi release from producer James Cameron.

TRENDING: Kamala Harris’ Father Turns on Her: ‘We Wish To Categorically Dissociate Ourselves from This Travesty’ – Report

The professional wrestling dramedy “Fighting With My Family” was the only other new film in wide release.

It grossed a modest $8 million despite cameos from producer Dwayne Johnson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







EU training mission comes under attack in Mali
‘How to Train Your Dragon’ tops Oscar weekend with $55.5M
Writer tenacious in R. Kelly coverage that has spanned years
Iran launches cruise missile from submarine during drill
Sheriff: 1 body recovered from Texas cargo plane crash site
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×