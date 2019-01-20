Hungarian-American film producer Andy Vajna has died at 74

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s National Film Fund says that Hungarian-American film producer Andy Vajna has died. He was 74.

Vajna, who produced several “Rambo” films starring Sylvester Stallone, as well as Madonna’s “Evita,” among many others, died Sunday at his Budapest home after a long illness.

Vajna was also owner of the TV2 Group, a Hungarian broadcaster which owns several television channels.

The producer was born in Budapest on Aug. 1, 1944, and escaped Hungary’s communist regime in 1956.

Since 2011, Vajna had been a commissioner in Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government, in charge of developing Hungary’s film industry.

TRENDING: Trump Slams Pelosi for Being ‘Controlled by the Radical Left’

Hungarian films have won several top prizes at recent international festivals. In 2016, “Son of Saul,” financed mostly by Hungary’s National Film Fund, won the Oscar for best foreign language film.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.