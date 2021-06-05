News
Husband and Wife Police Officers Among 3 Killed in Wrong-Way Collision Near Southern Border

The Associated Press June 4, 2021 at 10:22pm

Two San Diego police officers were among three people killed Friday after their car was struck by a driver going the wrong way on an interstate highway, authorities said.

The officers were in a city-owned sedan when they were hit by a Honda Civic going the wrong way down Interstate 5 near the U.S.-Mexico border south of downtown San Diego, California Highway Patrol officer Jim Bettencourt told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The female driver of the Civic was also killed after her car slammed into the sedan and burst into flames.

The officers were identified as a married couple, Detective Ryan Park, 32, and his wife, Detective Jamie Huntley-Park, 33.

They had the day off, but Park was on call, Police Chief David Nisleit said at a news conference on Friday evening.

The two met at the police academy, married in 2016 and were both promoted to detective on the same day nearly three years ago, Nisleit said.

“Both were beloved, dedicated, and decorated public servants,” he said in a statement.

Police were still investigating what happened and whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

A few hours after the crash, a procession of more than a dozen motorcycle officers led a coroner’s van away from the site.

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

