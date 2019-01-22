Illinois man accused of letting 11-year-old drive to school

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ROUND LAKE PARK, Ill. (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a northern Illinois man who police say allowed an 11-year-old relative to drive herself to school in a stolen rental car while he rode along.

The Lake County News-Sun reports that employees at a Round Lake Park elementary school saw the girl pull up to the school’s drop-off point on Jan. 9.

She and a 9-year-old girl who was in the back seat exited the car. Police say 31-year-old Khafilu Oshodi of Round Lake then moved into the driver’s seat and drove away. He’s wanted on two counts of child endangerment and driving with a suspended license.

Police Chief George Filenko says the drop-off area is very busy and the incident could’ve “resulted in any number of tragic scenarios” if the child lost control.

