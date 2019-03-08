SECTIONS
In deceit proposal: Feds say man wed stranger to stay in US

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 8:00am
Modified March 8, 2019 at 8:13am
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say a couple was panhandling along a North Carolina road when a foreigner pulled over with a proposal for the woman: Marry him so he could stay in the country, and they’d receive $12,000 along with payments for a house and car.

Citing court records, The News & Observer reports that 31-year-old Melissa Anne Godshall accepted the offer from 44-year-old Levan Lomtatidze, a native of the country of Georgia. Her boyfriend, 46-year-old Robert Kennerly, served as a witness during the marriage ceremony.

The U.S. attorney’s office says all three are now indicted on charges involving marriage fraud. News reports didn’t include comments in their defense.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

