Indiana’s attorney general recommended no criminal charges or licensing actions on Wednesday after concluding an investigation into more than 2,000 sets of fetal remains found last year at the suburban Chicago garage of a late prolific abortionist.

Attorney General Curtis Hill said his office’s investigation determined the fetal remains were from abortions Dr. Ulrich Klopfer had performed at his three Indiana clinics between 2000 and 2003 and found that Klopfer failed to arrange for their proper disposition as required by state law.

Investigators determined that Klopfer apparently acted alone in his handling of the remains, Hill said.

“No one is believed to have assisted Dr. Klopfer in his actions, and because Dr. Klopfer is dead, he cannot be charged with a crime or with medical misconduct,” Hill said in a statement, adding that he “does not recommend any criminal charges or licensing actions in this case.”

The investigation also found that Klopfer failed to arrange for the appropriate disposal of tens of thousands of patient health records after his Indiana clinics in Forty Wayne, Gary and South Bend closed in 2014 and 2015.

TRENDING: 'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dead at Age 33

Klopfer’s medical license was suspended indefinitely in 2016 by Indiana regulators who cited shoddy record-keeping and substandard patient monitoring.

After Klopfer died in September 2019 at age 79, relatives sorting through his belongings at his home in Will County, Illinois, found 2,246 sets of medically preserved fetal remains in his garage, which was stacked from floor to ceiling with boxes filled with personal items and garbage.

Later, 165 more were found in a trunk of a car at a Chicago-area business where Klopfer kept several vehicles.

Those 2,411 fetal remains were buried in February at a South Bend, Indiana, cemetery in a donated plot during a mass burial ceremony where Hill said their discovery was “horrifying to anyone with normal sensibilities.”

Given that the abortionist died before charges could be filed, was justice served? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“We hope the results of our investigation provide much-needed closure to everyone who has been impacted by this gruesome case,” according to Wednesday’s statement from Hill, a Republican who leaves office in January.

Klopfer had performed tens of thousands of abortions over 40 years, mainly in Indiana and often as the only abortion doctor serving South Bend, Gary and Fort Wayne. He was a reviled figure among pro-life activists, who held weekly demonstrations outside his clinics.

Klopfer’s career started unraveling in the 2000s with a flurry of complaints, including that he performed an abortion on a 10-year-old raped by her uncle and did not notify law enforcement.

Wednesday’s final report from the attorney general’s office said the agency will retain more than 35,000 patient records found at Klopfer’s clinics and other sites until 2024, at which point they will be destroyed.

Another 84,000 older patient records that dated from 1977 to 2012 have already been destroyed.

RELATED: House Will Seat Republican in Tight Iowa Race Despite Democrat's Bid To Steal Election

This marks one of the final acts of Hill as attorney general, as his reelection bid failed when he lost the Republican nomination in June to former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita. Rokita went on to defeat Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel, a former Evansville mayor, in the November election.

Hill has faced allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from an alleged incident in 2018.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.