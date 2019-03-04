SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Indonesia, Australia to sign agreement to boost trade

By AP Reports
Published March 3, 2019 at 7:08pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia and Australia are signing a free trade agreement that will eliminate many tariffs, allow Australian-owned hospitals to be set up in the giant Southeast Asian country and increase work visas for young Indonesians.

The countries’ trade ministers were to sign the agreement, negotiations for which first began in 2010, in Jakarta on Monday. It is subject to ratification in both countries.

Annual trade between Australia and Indonesia is valued at $11.6 billion. Though neighbors, their trade is relatively small with Indonesia’s exports to Australia just 1.5 percent of its total exports.

Australia says 99 percent of its exports to Indonesia will be tariff free or have improved preferential access.

Australian work visas for young Indonesians will be increased to 6,000 a year from the current 1,000 over six years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Indonesia, Australia to sign agreement to boost trade
Xi firmly in charge as China turns to legislative season
Americans defend title at Las Vegas Sevens tournament
Detained Nissan ex-chair Ghosn’s children say he loves Japan
US closes Jerusalem consulate, demoting Palestinian mission
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×