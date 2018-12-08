Injured Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. ruled out vs. Redskins

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Redskins with a quadriceps injury. He did not travel to Washington with the team.

Beckham appeared on the team’s injury report Friday with a bruised quadricep and practiced on a limited basis. He was downgraded to out on Saturday.

Beckham threw one touchdown pass and caught another last week in the Giants’ 30-27 overtime victory over the Chicago Bears.

The Giants have won three of their past four games to get to 4-8. The Redskins are 6-6.

