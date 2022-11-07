Parler Share
News
Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin is shown prior to a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on July 4, 2017.
Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin is shown prior to a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on July 4, 2017. (Sergei Ilnitsky / AP)

'We Have Interfered ... And Will Continue': Did 'Putin's Chef' Just Admit to US Election Interference?

 By The Associated Press and    November 7, 2022 at 7:35am
Parler Share

Yevgeny Prigozhin, an entrepreneur known as “Putin’s chef” because of his catering contracts with the Kremlin, admitted on Monday that he had interfered in U.S. elections and said he would continue to do so — for the first time confirming the accusations he has been rejecting for years.

“We have interfered, are interfering and will continue to interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way,” Prigozhin said in remarks posted by his representatives on social media.

Prigozhin, a dozen other Russian nationals and three Russian companies were charged with operating a covert social media campaign aimed at fomenting discord and dividing American public opinion ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

They were indicted in 2018 as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference.

The Justice Department in 2020 moved to dismiss charges against two of the indicted firms, Concord Management and Consulting LLC and Concord Catering, saying they had concluded that a trial against a corporate defendant with no presence in the United States and no prospect of meaningful punishment even if convicted would likely expose sensitive law enforcement tools and techniques.

Trending:
DeSantis' Election Crime Unit Makes Another Major Illegal Voting Arrest Connected to Elections in Multiple States

Prigozhin had denied involvement in election interference until now.

He also previously denied ties to the Wagner mercenary force. However, in September he admitted to founding and financing it in 2014 and started speaking openly about its involvement in the war in Ukraine.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




'We Have Interfered ... And Will Continue': Did 'Putin's Chef' Just Admit to US Election Interference?
Tragedy Strikes NASCAR: Champion Loses Father Hours After Winning Title
NHL Commissioner Disqualifies Player Who Admitted Bullying Someone in Middle School
Twitter 'Blue Check' System Upended, Musk Rolls Out New Program
Dem Senator Eviscerates Biden for 'Offensive and Disgusting' Coal Plant Comments Just Days Before Midterms
See more...




By Their Fruits
Leaked Texts: Voter Org Founded by Stacey Abrams Is in Chaos After Major Executives Dismissed
King Charles Has a Weird Ice Quirk, Won't Leave Home Without His Toy
Elon Musk Reveals Kathy Griffin Can Have Twitter Account Back, But It'll Cost Her
$1 Billion Funneled to Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan Since Biden's Retreat; Agencies Refusing to Hand Over Details
See more...

Conversation