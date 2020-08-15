Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard vowed Saturday there would be dangerous consequences for the United Arab Emirates after it announced a historic deal with Israel to open up diplomatic relations.

The UAE is the first Gulf Arab state to do so and only the third Arab nation to establish normalized relations with Israel, Iran’s regional archenemy.

The Iranian Guard called the deal a “shameful” agreement and an “evil action” underwritten by the U.S., according to the group’s statement on a website it runs, Sepah News.

The Guard warned that the deal with Israel will set back American influence in the Middle East and bring a “dangerous future” for the Emirati government.

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani has also condemned the move.

In a televised speech on Saturday, he warned that the United Arab Emirates has made a “huge mistake” in reaching a deal toward normalizing ties with Israel.

Rouhani warned the Gulf state against allowing Israel to have a “foothold in the region.”

Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, called the agreement a painful betrayal of Arab and other countries in the region during a trip to Lebanon on Friday.

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the United Arab Emirates and Israel agreed to establish full diplomatic ties as part of a deal to halt Israeli annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians.

The U.S.-brokered agreement is a major diplomatic achievement, and Trump said he expects more Arab and Muslim countries to follow suit.

