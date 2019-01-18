Iran’s FM mocks John Bolton with ’10-year challenge’

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister has mocked the U.S. national security adviser’s calls for a strike on Iran, in a play on the viral 10-year challenge meme on social media.

In a tweet Friday, Mohammad Javad Zarif posted the titles of two separate articles by John Bolton from 2009 and 2019, both calling for strikes on Iran.

“Same bull. Same bully. Same delusion,” Zarif wrote.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Bolton asked the Pentagon in September to prepare military options for attacking Iran after attacks on U.S. diplomatic sites in Iraq.

Social media users taking the 10-year challenge are comparing their profile photos from 2009 and 2019.

Tensions between Iran and the U.S. have been heightened after President Donald Trump withdrew America from the nuclear deal and re-imposed sanctions on Iran.

