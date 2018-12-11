Iraqi jets target Islamic State meeting dens in Syria

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BAGHDAD (AP) — The Iraqi military says its jets have bombed two Islamic State positions inside Syria that were being used for as meeting places for the jihadist group.

Iraq’s Joint Operations Command said in a statement on Tuesday that at least 30 IS members were present in one of the locations targeted and another 14 members in the other. The statement said the information was gathered from intelligence sources.

Both positions were in the area of Sousa, near the border with Iraq.

Iraqi forces have been firing on IS positions across the border in eastern Syria to support the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in their push against the last IS pocket along the border.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.