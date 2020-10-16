Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Islamic Extremist Rebels Claim New Victim Days After Deadly African Attacks

Militants patrol along the Mali-Niger border on Feb. 5, 2018.Souleymane Ag Anara / AFP via Getty ImagesMilitants patrol along the Mali-Niger border on Feb. 5, 2018. (Souleymane Ag Anara / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published October 16, 2020 at 8:34am
P Share Print

A U.N. peacekeeper was killed in Mali and others injured in separate attacks in the north of the country, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the United Nations secretary-general, said in a statement.

A bomb hit a U.N. vehicle in the Kidal region, killing one Egyptian peacekeeper and seriously injuring another on Thursday.

In a separate attack in Timbuktu, gunshots fired toward the U.N. camp injured one peacekeeper from Burkina Faso, according to the statement.

Dujarric said attacks targeting peacekeepers could amount to “war crimes” and called on Mali’s authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The attacks by suspected Islamic extremists come just days after 12 civilians and at least 11 soldiers from the army were killed in central Mali.

TRENDING: Voter Humiliates Biden: What Do You Have To Say Besides 'You Ain't Black'?

The U.N. peacekeeping mission has been in Mali since 2013, after Islamic extremists took control of major towns in the north.

A French-led military operation dislodged the rebels, but the jihadists have since regrouped in rural areas and expanded their reach, targeting Mali’s army and the U.N. mission.

According to the U.N., 220 peacekeepers have died in Mali.

The jihadist threat is compounded by Mali’s current political upheaval.

In August, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was ousted from power by a military junta. Under international pressure, the junta appointed a civilian-led government to lead the country through an 18-month transition period to new elections.

Last week the administration helped to secure the release of four hostages, including Malian politician Soumaila Cisse and three Westerners, in exchange for the release of nearly 200 jailed jihadists.

The attacks this week highlight Mali’s fragile security, an expert said.

“These attacks sow more mistrust between the public and the government, further eroding confidence after the release of convicted militants who’ve rejoined the battlegrounds,” according to Laith Alkhouri, an intelligence specialist who researches violent Islamic extremists in West Africa.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Teacher Beheaded in Street After Discussing Muhammad Cartoons, Suspect Killed by Police
Trump Admin Reveals Plan To Get Free COVID Vaccines to Nursing Homes
Islamic Extremist Rebels Claim New Victim Days After Deadly African Attacks
Josh Hawley Announces Upcoming Book on 'The Tyranny of Big Tech'
Killing of White Farmer Sparks Tension in South Africa as Murder Trial Begins
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×