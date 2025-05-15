Share
News
Israeli settlers look towards their neighboring village the morning after a Palestinian gunman killed Tzeela Gez, who was on her way to the hospital to give birth, outside the West Bank settlement of Bruchin, on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
Israeli settlers look towards their neighboring village the morning after a Palestinian gunman killed Tzeela Gez, who was on her way to the hospital to give birth, outside the West Bank settlement of Bruchin, on Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Maya Alleruzzo / AP Photo)

Palestinian Attacker Kills Israeli Mother Who Was Headed to Hospital to Give Birth

 By The Associated Press  May 15, 2025 at 5:21am
Share

Tzeela Gez was on her way to the hospital to bring new life into this world when hers was suddenly cut short.

As her husband drove their car through the winding roads of the occupied West Bank late Wednesday, a Palestinian attacker shot at them. Within hours, Gez, nine months pregnant, was dead.

Doctors barely saved the life of the baby, who is in serious but stable condition.

Israel says it is trying to prevent such attacks by waging a monthslong crackdown on West Bank militants that intensified earlier this year. But the escalating offensive has ultimately not snuffed out attacks.

Israel has also pledged to find the attacker, who fled the scene, and the military chief of staff, who visited the area Thursday, told troops that the broader operation would continue alongside the manhunt.

“We will use all the tools at our disposal and reach the murderers in order to hold them accountable,” Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said, according to a statement from the military, which said it had sealed Palestinian villages in the area of the attack and set up checkpoints.

Gez, 37, and her husband Hananel, were residents of Bruchin, a settlement of some 2,900 in the northern West Bank.

She worked as a therapist and on her Facebook page, shared developments in her professional life as well as her thoughts on the war in Gaza, the fallen Israeli soldiers and the hostages still held by Hamas. Meital Ben Yosef, head of the settlement’s local council, told Israeli Army radio that Gez was “all mother. A mother in her essence.”

“A couple of parents were driving to the happiest moment that a parent can experience and the wife is killed on the way. It’s a horrific incident,” she said.

Do you support Israel in its fight against Hamas?

Photos of the car released by the military showed a bullet hole on the passenger side of the windshield and a streak of blood on a back door.

Soldiers searched the rugged brush on the sides of the road following the attack, according to video released by the Israeli military.

Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing, praised the attack as “heroic” in a video statement Wednesday but stopped short of saying the militant group was behind it.

On Thursday, military checkpoints slowed down traffic on roads in the vicinity of the attack, and many Palestinian motorists were at a standstill as they tried to make their journeys, according to video shared on social media.

The attack sparked outrage and calls for revenge.

Related:
Indy 500 Driver Taken Away on Stretcher After Crash in Qualifying Practice

The violence in the West Bank escalated when the war in Gaza erupted with Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel.

On Thursday, the Israeli military said its forces killed five militants in a raid that appeared unrelated to Gez’s killing.

Hamas mourned the men as “resistance heroes” but stopped short of claiming them as its fighters.

Israel says much of the Palestinian militancy in the West Bank is fueled by Iran and views the fighting there as part of its ongoing multifront wars to secure its borders and prevent a second Oct. 7-style attack.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Indy 500 Driver Taken Away on Stretcher After Crash in Qualifying Practice
Trump Warns Walmart: 'STOP Trying to Blame Tariffs as the Reason for Raising Prices'
Judge Charged with Helping Illegal Alien Evade ICE Is Now Begging the Public for Money
Trump Sends Formal Nuclear Proposal to Iran, Warns 'Something Bad Is Going to Happen' if Response Isn't Swift
'Expert' Economists Proven Wrong: Wholesale Prices Drop Amid Trump's Tariffs
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation