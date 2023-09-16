Share
Car debris is seen at left as firefighters seal off the area where an aircraft of an Italian acrobatic air team crashed during a practice run outside of Turin, Italy, on Saturday. (Matteo Secci / LaPresse via AP)

Tragedy as Plane from Military Air Acrobatic Team Falls from Formation, Crashes Into Car Carrying a Family

 By The Associated Press  September 16, 2023 at 9:41am
An aircraft of the Italian acrobatic air team the Frecce Tricolori crashed on Saturday during a practice run outside the northern city of Turin, killing a child on the ground, Italian media reported.

The military plane, or parts of the plane, reportedly struck a car carrying a family, killing a 5-year-old girl.

A 9-year-old and the parents were being treated for burns, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

The pilot ejected and also reportedly suffered burns.

Video of the crash shows nine aircraft in two tight V-formations, before one of the aircraft drops below the others and crashes, sending a fireball into the air.

In the video, the pilot can be seen ejecting with a parachute shortly before impact.

The crash reportedly happened after takeoff from the Turin Caselle airport, near the industrial city. There was no immediate word on the reason for the crash.

The Frecce Tricolori is Italy’s premier team of acrobatic pilots, part of the Italian air force. They typically perform dramatic fly-bys at events of national importance, leaving streaks of red, green and white smoke for the colors of the Italian flag. They perform more intricate acrobatics during air shows.

The squad was preparing for a show on Sunday.

In 1988, three aircraft of the Frecce Tricolori collided and crashed to the ground during an air show at Ramstein Air Base in Germany attended by about 300,000 people.

The three pilots and 67 people on the ground died. Hundreds more suffered injuries.

Conversation