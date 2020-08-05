SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Ivanka Doubles Sen. Warren's Biden Fundraiser with $4 Million Haul

Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, arrives at a meeting on human trafficking at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 4, 2020.Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty ImagesIvanka Trump, daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, arrives at a meeting on human trafficking at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 4, 2020. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published August 5, 2020 at 3:10pm
P Share Print

President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump raised $4 million for his reelection campaign on Wednesday during a virtual event that marked her return to the high-dollar fundraising circuit.

Approximately 100 people attended her first virtual fundraiser, held over Zoom, according to a person with direct knowledge of the event.

President Trump briefly addressed the contributors after he telephoned his daughter during the event and she put the call on speakerphone.

Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said proceeds will be used to pay for field work and to highlight Trump’s pro-worker agenda for voters.

Ivanka Trump gets the most requests, after the president, to appear at fundraisers and other events, officials said.

TRENDING: Woman Booted from Plane for Wearing Vulgar Anti-Cop Mask

She plans to appear at another fundraiser next week in Wyoming.

“Ivanka is a tremendous voice for the re-election effort,” McDaniel said in a statement.

“Supporters across the country are eager to hear from her on issues ranging from the economy to workforce development and paid family leave.”

Ivanka Trump campaigned for her father’s 2016 campaign, including before and after the birth of her third child.

Do you think Ivanka Trump is a valuable asset to Trump's campaign?

She works in the White House as an unpaid adviser to the president.

The $4 million raised Wednesday topped a recent online fundraiser for Joe Biden, Trump’s Democratic opponent.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren netted $1.7 million at a virtual Biden fundraiser on Saturday.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Trump Bypasses Gridlocked Congress, Extends Virus Aid via Executive Order
Joe Arpaio's 2nd Comeback Bid Ends in Defeat
Chinese Officials Take Cheap Shots at Trump, US Over New Sanctions
Anti-Gov't Protest Spirals into Riot After Deadly Lebanese Explosion
Trump Promises Executive Action as Dems Hold Virus Aid Hostage
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×