Ja Rule taking heat on social media after NBA halftime show

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 29, 2015 file photo, Ja Rule speaks onstage during the "Follow the Rules" panel at the Viacom Networks 2015 Summer TCA Tour held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Singer and rapper Ja Rule is taking some heat on social media, after video posted online showed problems with his halftime show during the Timberwolves-Bucks game on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Video shows Ja Rule had sound problems at the beginning of his show. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 24, 2019 at 1:32pm
Modified February 24, 2019 at 3:30pm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rapper Ja Rule is taking heat on social media after problems with his halftime show during Saturday’s Timberwolves-Bucks game.

Videos posted online show Ja Rule had sound problems at the beginning of his performance. At one point he said, “Are we ready?” then said, “I guess not,” before his music eventually started.

Another video shows Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo taking warmup shots while Ja Rule is still performing.

Ja Rule responded to critics on Twitter, saying his sound “didn’t come on when it was supposed to” but he “rocked.” When the Timberwolves’ official Twitter account mocked Ja Rule , he responded by cursing the team, saying, “You won’t win a championship for the next 30 years.”

Ja Rule has been the subject of ridicule for his role in the failed Fyre Festival in the Bahamas. He recently told TMZ that he plans to create another music festival.

TRENDING: Kamala Harris’ Father Turns on Her: ‘We Wish To Categorically Dissociate Ourselves from This Travesty’ – Report

