Ja Rule taking heat on social media after NBA halftime show

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rapper Ja Rule is taking heat on social media after problems with his halftime show during Saturday’s Timberwolves-Bucks game.

Videos posted online show Ja Rule had sound problems at the beginning of his performance. At one point he said, “Are we ready?” then said, “I guess not,” before his music eventually started.

Another video shows Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo taking warmup shots while Ja Rule is still performing.

Ja Rule responded to critics on Twitter, saying his sound “didn’t come on when it was supposed to” but he “rocked.” When the Timberwolves’ official Twitter account mocked Ja Rule , he responded by cursing the team, saying, “You won’t win a championship for the next 30 years.”

Ja Rule has been the subject of ridicule for his role in the failed Fyre Festival in the Bahamas. He recently told TMZ that he plans to create another music festival.

