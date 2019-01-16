Jarrett memoir excerpted in free online compilation

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett’s memoir and a new novel by acclaimed author Karl Marlantes are among dozens of upcoming works excerpted in a free online compilation.

Jarrett’s “Finding My Voice” recalls her time as one of President Barack Obama’s most trusted advisers. Marlantes, known for his Vietnam War novel “Matterhorn,” tells of a Finnish family’s emigration to the U.S. in “Deep River.”

“Buzz Books 2019: Spring/Summer” also includes material from new fiction by Nell Zink and T.C. Boyle, from a memoir by musician Moby and the first novel by poet Ocean Vuong.

A separate compilation, “Buzz Books: Young Adult Spring/Summer,” includes new fiction from best-seller Mary Weber and debut author Crystal Smith.

Released Wednesday by industry newsletter publishersmarketplace.com, both books can be downloaded from Amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com and other online sellers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.