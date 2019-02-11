Jennifer Lopez turns Motown tribute into her own zesty show

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Lopez turned the Motown tribute into the J-Lo show.

The Latin singer-actress hit the Grammys stage on Sunday inserting her energetic dance-pop flavor into memorable Motown melodies such as “Dancing Machine” and “Dancing in the Street.”

She faced backlash on social media for her lead participation in a tribute recognizing an historic African-American record label.

Some online questioned why a black artist wasn’t chosen instead of Lopez, but she did received support from Smokey Robinson, who joined her in a duet to perform “My Girl,” a song he co-wrote.

She then briefly teamed up with Alicia Keys on “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” and sang “Another Star” with Ne-Yo, who played the piano.

