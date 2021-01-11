Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Jim Jordan Awarded Medal of Freedom for Confronting Dems' 'Impeachment Witch Hunt'

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio as he disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Lima Allen County Airport in Lima, Ohio, on March 20, 2019.Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump shakes hands with Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio as he disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Lima Allen County Airport in Lima, Ohio, on March 20, 2019. (Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published January 11, 2021 at 11:35am
Mewe Share P Share

President Donald Trump on Monday awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, one of the outgoing president’s fiercest GOP allies.

The nation’s highest civilian honor was presented to Jordan in a private ceremony at the White House.

Jordan, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, was one of eight House lawmakers who were part of Trump’s defense team in his Senate impeachment trial last year.

He’s been one one of the president’s most outspoken defenders.

The White House in a statement noted Jordan “led the effort to confront the impeachment witch hunt” last year.

TRENDING: Blue Lives Matter Organization Calls Out Democrats Over Their Sudden Change of Heart

The Presidential Medal of Freedom, established by President John F. Kennedy, is meant to recognize those who have made an “especially meritorious contribution” to national security, world peace or “cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

Last week, Trump awarded the Medal of Freedom to another Republican ally, Rep. Devin Nunes of California, in a private ceremony.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Environmental Groups Will Sue Trump Admin for Trying to Prevent Wildfires
Here Are the 10 Republicans Who Voted to Impeach Trump
House Votes to Impeach President Trump for 'Incitement of Insurrection'
Hawley Takes Aim at Liberal Hypocrisy in Blistering Response to Cries of Insurrection
McConnell Looks to Distance Himself from Trump as Impeachment Heads to Senate
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×