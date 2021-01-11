Login
Jim Jordan Awarded Medal of Freedom for Confronting Dems' 'Impeachment Witch Hunt'

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio as he disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Lima Allen County Airport in Lima, Ohio, on March 20, 2019.Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump shakes hands with Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio as he disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Lima Allen County Airport in Lima, Ohio, on March 20, 2019. (Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published January 11, 2021 at 11:35am
President Donald Trump on Monday awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, one of the outgoing president’s fiercest GOP allies.

The nation’s highest civilian honor was presented to Jordan in a private ceremony at the White House.

Jordan, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, was one of eight House lawmakers who were part of Trump’s defense team in his Senate impeachment trial last year.

He’s been one one of the president’s most outspoken defenders.

The White House in a statement noted Jordan “led the effort to confront the impeachment witch hunt” last year.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom, established by President John F. Kennedy, is meant to recognize those who have made an “especially meritorious contribution” to national security, world peace or “cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

Last week, Trump awarded the Medal of Freedom to another Republican ally, Rep. Devin Nunes of California, in a private ceremony.

