Parler Share
News
American mezzo-soprano Joanna Simon leaves St. Bartholomew's Church in New York City on July 23, 2009, after the funeral of Walter Cronkite. The two were companions from 2005 until Cronkite's death. Simon died Wednesday at the age of 85.
American mezzo-soprano Joanna Simon leaves St. Bartholomew's Church in New York City on July 23, 2009, after the funeral of Walter Cronkite. The two were companions from 2005 until Cronkite's death. Simon died Wednesday at the age of 85. (AP / William Regan)

Singer-Turned-TV Correspondent Dies, Then Tragedy Strikes Family Again as News of Her Sister Arrives

 By The Associated Press  October 22, 2022 at 10:04am
Parler Share

Joanna Simon, an acclaimed mezzo-soprano, Emmy-winning TV correspondent and one of the three singing Simon sisters who include pop star Carly, has died at age 85.

Joanna, the eldest of four siblings, died Wednesday, just a day before her sister Lucy died, according to Lucy’s daughter, Julie Simon. Their brother, Peter, a photographer, died in 2018 at age 71.

All three had cancer.

“In the last 2 days, I’ve been by the side of both my mother and my aunt, Joanna, and watched them pass into the next world. I can’t truly comprehend this,” Julie wrote on Facebook.

Joanna Simon, who died of thyroid cancer, rose to fame in the opera world and as a concert performer in the 1960s. She was a frequent guest on TV talk shows.

Trending:
Dr. Phil Nails 'Woke' Educators with the Perfect Question: 'What Makes You Know Better Than a Parent?'

After her retirement from singing, she became an arts correspondent for PBS’ “MacNeil-Lehrer NewsHour,” where she won an Emmy in 1991 for a report on mental illness and creativity.

“I am filled with sorrow to speak about the passing of Joanna and Lucy Simon. Their loss will be long and haunting. As sad as this day is, it’s impossible to mourn them without celebrating their incredible lives that they lived,” Carly Simon said in a statement Saturday.

She added: “We were three sisters who not only took turns blazing trails and marking courses for one another. We were each other’s secret shares. The co-keepers of each other’s memories.”

Joanna Simon was married to novelist and journalist Gerald Walker from 1976 until his death in 2004.

Have you ever lost relatives within a day of each other?

She was the companion of Walter Cronkite from 2005 until his death in 2009.

On stage, Joanna made her professional debut in 1962 as Cherubino in Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro” at the New York City Opera.

That year, she won the Marian Anderson Award for promising young singers. Simon took on a range of material.

As a concert performer, she leaned into classic and contemporary songs of her time.

The siblings were born to publishing giant Richard Simon and his wife, Andrea. Carly and Lucy once performed as the Simon Sisters, opening for other acts in Greenwich Village folk clubs.

Related:
Actress Walks Backstage and Dies After Performing in Live Play

“I have no words to explain the feeling of suddenly being the only remaining direct offspring of Richard and Andrea Simon,” said Carly Simon, 77.

“They touched everyone they knew, and those of us they’ve left behind will be lucky and honored to carry their memories forward.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Actress Walks Backstage and Dies After Performing in Live Play
Singer-Turned-TV Correspondent Dies, Then Tragedy Strikes Family Again as News of Her Sister Arrives
Co-Owner of Racing Team Bubba Wallace Drives for Drops the Hammer: In-House Penalties Go 'Above and Beyond' NASCAR Sanctions
Business Magnate Behind Gold's Gym Feared Dead in Caribbean Sea
Huge Win for DeSantis and Parental Rights in Education Bill - Judge Tosses Out Another Challenge
See more...

Conversation