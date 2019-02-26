Joe Biden: ‘Don’t be surprised’ if I run for president

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is strongly signaling he could soon launch a presidential campaign while still giving himself room to decide against a run.

Speaking Tuesday in Delaware, Biden said, “I haven’t made the final decision but don’t be surprised.”

Biden says his family supports a campaign, which is important because he has long said that would be a major consideration for him. He added, “There is a consensus that they … want me to run.”

He says he’s still deciding whether he can finance a campaign according to his principles, which include banning political action committee money. He also says he would want to make sure he could run a first-class digital campaign that could position him to win the Democratic nomination.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

