Joe Biden: ‘Don’t be surprised’ if I run for president

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2019, file photo, Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors Annual Winter Meeting in Washington. Democratic presidential candidates are touting their support for “Medicare-for-all,” higher taxes on the wealthy and a war on climate change. But foreign policy is largely taking a back seat. Biden is seizing on that opening to position himself as the global policy expert if he decides to run for president. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 3:15pm
Former Vice President Joe Biden is strongly signaling he could soon launch a presidential campaign while still giving himself room to decide against a run.

Speaking Tuesday in Delaware, Biden said, “I haven’t made the final decision but don’t be surprised.”

Biden says his family supports a campaign, which is important because he has long said that would be a major consideration for him. He added, “There is a consensus that they … want me to run.”

He says he’s still deciding whether he can finance a campaign according to his principles, which include banning political action committee money. He also says he would want to make sure he could run a first-class digital campaign that could position him to win the Democratic nomination.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

