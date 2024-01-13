John Kerry, the U.S. special envoy on climate, is stepping down from the Biden administration in the coming weeks, according to two people familiar with his plans.

Kerry, a longtime senator, former secretary of state, and the 2004 Democratic nominee for president, was tapped shortly after Joe Biden’s November 2020 election to take on the new role created specifically to fight climate change on behalf of the administration on the global stage.

Kerry’s departure plans were first reported Saturday by Axios.

Kerry plans to work on Biden’s re-election campaign, Axios reported.

Kerry was one of the leading drafters of the 2015 Paris climate accords, which then-President Donald Trump walked away from in 2017.

Biden’s decision to tap Kerry for the post was seen as one way the incoming president was making good on his campaign pledge to battle so-called climate change.

“The climate crisis is a universal threat to humankind and we all have a responsibility to deal with it as rapidly as we can,” Kerry said in a visit to Beijing last summer, when he met with Vice President Han Zheng.

At international climate summits, Kerry maintained a spot in the international limelight, meeting met with world leaders, major business figures and scientists, all interspersed with one news conference after another.

“John Kerry’s tireless work to deliver global progress on the climate crisis has been heroic,” former Vice President Al Gore, who has focused primarily on climate in his life after elected office, said in a statement Saturday.

While his celebrity status and progressive politics have made him a favorite of the establishment media around the world, Kerry also has strong critics.

Many Republicans and conservatives weren’t sorry to see him go.

The Inflation Reduction Act, the largest climate law in U.S. history, is pumping billions of dollars into renewable energies. But many facets of the law emphasize domestic production, thus leading other nations to complain that the law is protectionist and detrimental to their own green industries.

And for years, the United States opposed the creation of a “loss and damage” fund that would see rich nations contribute billions of dollars to help developing countries, often hit hard by extreme weather events.

During COP27 in Egypt in 2022, the fund was approved, as the U.S. and other rich countries relented and supported it. However, Kerry is always quick to say the fund is not about “reparations” or “compensation,” and so far the U.S. has promised only modest funding for it.

