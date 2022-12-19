Parler Share
Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard are seen in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, during the defamation trial in May.
Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard are seen in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, during the defamation trial in May. (Steve Helber - Pool / AP; Michael Reynolds - Pool / AP)

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Announce They've Reached a Settlement - She's Sending Him a Huge Check

 By The Associated Press  December 19, 2022 at 10:57am
Hollywood star Johnny Depp and actress Amber Heard have settled their defamation lawsuits following a high-profile trial earlier this year in which the former couple accused each other of physical and verbal abuse.

Heard announced the settlement Monday on Instagram.

Both sides had filed appeals of various aspects of the jury’s verdicts in June. The seven-person civil jury had awarded Depp $10 million in damages but also awarded $2 million to Heard.

Depp’s camp said the deal includes a $1 million payment from her to him to settle all financial claims.

His lawyers said he will donate that money to charity.

“We are pleased to formally close the door on this painful chapter for Mr. Depp, who made clear throughout this process that his priority was about bringing the truth to light. The jury’s unanimous decision and the resulting judgement in Mr. Depp’s favor against Ms. Heard remain fully in place,” Depp’s lawyers, Benjamin Chew and Camille Vazquez, said in a statement Monday.

Both sides argued to a jury in Fairfax County, Virginia, Circuit Court that the other had defamed them.

Depp said he was libeled by Heard when she wrote a 2018 Op-Ed in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

His attorneys said he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name because, they argued, it clearly referenced abuse allegations Heard had made against Depp during divorce proceedings.

Was the jury right to side with Depp?

Heard, on the other hand, said she was defamed by Depp when one of his lawyers called her abuse allegations a “hoax.”

In her post Monday on Instagram, Heard said the decision to settle was difficult.

“I never chose this,” she wrote. “I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimised when they come forward.”

The trial stretched over several months and became something of a cultural phenomenon as millions of Americans watched the televised proceedings.

Ostensibly a defamation case, the trial frequently devolved into ugly mudslinging as both Depp and Heard took the stand over multiple days denying each other’s abuse allegations and accusing each other of horrible behavior during their brief marriage.

At the courthouse and across the country, Depp’s supporters backed him fervently.

The ruling at the Virginia court in his favor came after a judge in the United Kingdom ruled against him in a libel suit he brought there against a British tabloid.

The judge in that 2020 case concluded that Heard had indeed been subject to abuse at Depp’s hands on multiple occasions.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




