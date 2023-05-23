Share
News
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague, Netherlands, April 16, 2022. (Peter Dejong / AP Photo)

Judge Hands Harry and Meghan a Painful Court Loss

 By The Associated Press  May 23, 2023 at 3:06am
Share

A London judge ruled Tuesday against Prince Harry in his efforts to pay for police protection when he visits Britain.

A High Court judge rejected the Duke of Sussex’s assertion that the British government exceeded its authority when it denied him the right to hire police to provide security in the U.K.

The British government stopped providing security after Harry and his wife, Meghan, quit their royal duties and moved to California in 2020.

A lawyer for the government argued in court that it should allow hiring of “police officers as private bodyguards for the wealthy.”

Harry has said he doesn’t feel safe visiting Britain with his young children, and has cited aggressive media photographers.

Trending:
Target Takes Wokeness a Step Further - Now Company Is Also Accused of Pushing 'Satanic' Gear

The case was argued last week on the same day Harry and Meghan sought cover from paparazzi in a New York police station after a spokesperson said they had been involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” with photographers after a gala event.

No one was injured and no citations given, but police said photographers made it challenging for the couple to get where they were going.

Harry is separately challenging the decision to deny him government-paid security.

That lawsuit is the only one of five active legal cases he has in London courts that is not against British tabloid publishers over allegations of libel or phone hacking.

Did the Judge get this one right?

He is due to testify next month in an ongoing trial against the publisher of the Daily Mirror over allegations it used illegal means to gather material for dozens of articles about the duke, dating back as far as the 1990s.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Judge Hands Harry and Meghan a Painful Court Loss
LeBron James Contemplates Retirement After Last-Second Blunder Ends Lakers' Season
Bryan Kohberger Enters His Plea in Murder of 4 Idaho Students
Democratic Senator Announces Retirement, Opening Up Seat He's Held for 22 Years
Rock Legend Reveals He Was Attacked in Ambush, Suspect Identified and Charged
See more...

Conversation